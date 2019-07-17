NotPrimeDay: More Chromebook Deals. Membership Not Required

Prime Days have officially come to a close but that doesn’t mean you can’t still save some cash on a new Chromebook. We’ve rounded up some deals on some premium device that will help take the sting out of missing the “perfect” deal over the past couple of days.

Best Buy

Best Buy has been drastically slashing prices on a number of premium Chromebooks as of late. The deals seem to change from day-to-day but it’s not difficult to find a device that’s been discounted $100 or more on any given day.

Probably the most notable is the Samsung Chromebook Plus V2 Robby wrote about last week. Retailing for $599, you can still score the stylus-toting convertible with 128GB of storage for $399 or even $349 if you are a qualifying Best Buy member. (conditions do apply. You can learn more here.)

Buy The Samsung Chromebook Plus From Best Buy

Prime Day saw an interesting deal on the Pixel Slate that bundled the Chrome tablet with the Google Keyboard at a discount of $295. That deal is no more but Best Buy has the next best thing.

You can purchase the Pixel Slate of your choice and they’re throwing in the #madebyGoogle Slate keyboard for free.

Pixel Slate w/free keyboard From Best Buy

An oldy but a goody, the HP Chromebook x360 14 is back down to $399. Any way you slice it, this is an amazing price for a Core i3-powered premium convertible.

HP Chromebook x360 14 From Best Buy

Amazon

Prime Days may be over but Amazon still has the Dell Inspiron Chromebook for $444. It’s not quite the savings of the HP from Best Buy but you do get the addition of a garaged stylus as well as 128GB of storage. As always, our only nit with the Dell is the 4GB of RAM. I sincerely hope they remedy this in future Chromebooks.

Dell Inspiron Chromebook from Amazon