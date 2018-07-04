Deal Alert: Acer Chromebook 14 For Work For $179!

If $500 is your budget, yesterday’s deal on the 64GB Samsung Chromebook Pro is probably going to be your best bet unless Amazon Prime Day brings us a better deal. We’ll just have to wait until the 16th to get the details on the deals.

If you’re looking to score a great deal on a more-than-capable Chromebook and only drop a couple Benjamins, I’d normally tell you that you’re dreaming. Then, I got an email from Deanna G. and I just had to share.

From time to time, we share deals from Costco who is known to run some pretty sweet Black Friday sales and member-exclusive discounts on a variety of Chromebooks. However, being a buying club, Costco requires a membership to shop unless you choose to buy on their website and pay a 5% premium for non-membership. No biggie, it just is what it is.

The deal Deanna shared is from another buying club that was new to me before I received the email. BJs Wholesale Club operates more than 200 brick and mortar stores in 16 states in the Eastern side of the U.S.

Much like Costco, membership gets you access to the stores, online shopping and exclusive deals not available to the public. However, BJs offers a unique membership option that Costco does not.

For $10/year, you can get online only access to BJs massive inventory and Wholesale Club pricing. That’s a pretty awesome price and totally worth it when you stumble across a deal like this one.



Yup, that’s an Acer Chromebook 14 for Work. Granted, it’s the least of the least in the line up. You don’t get the Full HD display but it’s still one heck of a deal.

Originally priced around $489, the Celeron 3855U is a highly capable workhorse from Intel’s 6th Gene Skylake family. You can find 14 for Work at various retailers for under $300 all day long but at a price of $179, there’s not another device under $200 I would recommend in front of this one.

Here’s a breakdown of what you get for a meager amount of money:

Chrome OS

6th Gen Intel Skylake 3855U dual-core processor

4GB RAM

16GB flash storage

1366 x 768 14″ Display

2 x USB 3.0

1 x USB-C 3.1

full-size HDMI

SD Card slot

Corning Gorilla Glass 3

Spill-resistant keyboard

1-year warranty

Now, I know this Chromebook may pale in comparison to some of the latest devices on the market but the 14 for Work is no slouch. I’ve used devices with this processor and it can handle some pretty heavy computing.

With Octane scores in the 15,000 range, the Celeron 3855U will outperform any of the current Apollo Lake Chromebooks and oddly enough, edges out the Pentium chip found some devices.

So, if you’re simply looking for a pure productivity device at a great price, this is definitely my pick of the month and will likely remain so. For daily tasks, surfing and even moderate workloads, you won’t go wrong with the Acer Chromebook 14 for Work.

If you’re interested, you can sign up at the link below for a membership with BJs and snag a great deal all in one fell swoop.

Acer Chromebook 14 for Work at BJs Wholesale Club

Online Membership from BJs