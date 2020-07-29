Deal Alert: 50% off the iHome Google Assistant bedside speaker

Any of you who frequent Chrome Unboxed may know that my favorite smart display is still the tiny Lenovo Smart Clock. The 4″ display is the perfect bedside companion but that doesn’t mean it’s without shortcomings. Unlike other most smart displays, you can’t cast a video to the Lenovo and due to its tiny form-factor, it’s not going to be the best sounding speaker in your home. Thankfully, the Assistant ecosystem is ever-expanding and we have more options now than ever before. One such option, like the Lenovo, is designed to be a bedside device that offers all the functionality of an Assistant-enabled speaker with the addition of a built-in alarm clock.

iHome iGV1

iHome has become a standard in retail stores around the country. The company has been making docking stations, headphones, wireless accessories, and a wide range of home electronics since 2005. Somewhere along the way, iHome jumped into the smart speaker game and now offers a variety of products featuring the Google Assistant as well as Amazon’s Alexa. They even have an Alexa-enabled vanity mirror. On the Google side of things, iHome has the iGV1 which is an Assistant-enabled smart speaker designed with the bedroom in mind. It isn’t a smart display like the Lenovo but its larger form-factor touts a fuller, richer audio experience and you get all the goodies you’d expect from an Assistant device such as home control and the ability to cast your music.

The iHome iGV1 features a USB port on the back for charging other devices and the top of the speaker has a full array of media control buttons as well as a button to mute the mic. You’ll also find a Bluetooth button because, well, iHome knows that users want to be able to use Bluetooth instead of Cast in some cases. Do you know what else the iHome has that you won’t find on other smart speakers? A snooze button! Yes, I know you can just tell Google to “snooze” but to be honest with you, many mornings I don’t have the wherewithal to speak to a smart speaker. As CNET points out in their review, the iGV1 is a formidable speaker that will give you an experience that’s in line with the original Google Home speaker. You probably won’t host a dance party with it but that’s enough audio quality to actually enjoy music for extended periods. The only real nits about this product from the reviews I’ve read is that the LED is just too bright. Even at its dimmest setting, some say it’s too much for the bedroom. So, take that into consideration before you pull the trigger. That doesn’t mean it wouldn’t make a great speaker for the kitchen, living room or office. You decide.

The other “con” of the iHome was the price. MSRP for this smart speaker is $139.99. That’s not outrageous but there are just too many options out there to pay over $100 for something that isn’t flirting with the premium audio space. Thankfully, you don’t have to pay a premium for this capable, unique smart speaker. Daily Steals is running the iHome iGV1 at a 50% discount and is offering our readers extra savings when you use the promo code “IHMGSA” at checkout. That brings this Assistant-enabled smart speaker down to the very palatable price of $56.99 and shipping is free. This deal won’t last long and when it’s gone, it’s gone. You can grab it from Daily Steals at the link below and don’t forget your promo code.

