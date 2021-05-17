Deal Alert: $100 off the premium Samsung Galaxy Chromebook 2

Samsung’s follow-up to the original Galaxy Chromebook wasn’t quite everything that we had hoped for but that doesn’t mean that it isn’t a device worth your consideration. We freely assumed that the $699 price tag ($549 for the Celeron model) would result in some trade-offs when compared to the original $1,000 Galaxy. While Samsung has successfully addressed the battery issues that burdened the OG Galaxy Chromebook, the second iteration feels as if it took too many steps in the wrong direction to carry the flagship mantel for Samsung. That said, it still offers a load of premium features and 10th Gen internals that are capable of satisfying the need for a high-end device that isn’t too expensive.

Our final verdict is that the Samsung Galaxy Chromebook 2 is a great device. It simply isn’t the true successor to Samsung’s Chromebook throne and it should be priced a little less than its normal MSRP. Thankfully, the premium 2-in-1 has enjoyed some significant discounts since its initial release and it is once again on sale at Best Buy and Samsung proper. Which one you purchase really depends on your needs, budget, and specific consumer profile. Don’t worry, I’ll explain that last part.

My pick, if you’re asking, is the Core i3 version of the Galaxy Chromebook 2. Don’t get me wrong. The Celeron in the cheaper model is no slouch but it only comes with 4GB of RAM and that’s borderline unacceptable in a flagship device that retails for more than $500. However, casual users will find the base Celeron version to be powerful enough for tasks such as web browsing, social media, and even cloud gaming on platforms like Stadia. If that’s you, great. You can go with the less expensive model and no one will know the difference except you because, on the outside, these devices are identical.

For the more discerning user in need of a bit more power, the Core i3 comes with 8GB of RAM and double the storage at 128GB. Lucky for you, this model is also on sale. You can pick up either model Best Buy and save $100 but before you grab your wallet, you may want to consider buying at Samsung. If you qualify for the Samsung Discounts Program for educators, students, veterans, and other eligible consumers, you can pick up the Core i3 version for $560 after verifying your eligibility. The Celeron model will only run you $383. If you have a trade-in device, the prices go even lower. On top of that, you can grab an extra 6% cashback when you activate your Rakuten account while shopping on Samsung.com. If you don’t have a free Rakuten account, sign up here and you’ll score an extra bonus up to $40 when you make your first eligible purchase.

