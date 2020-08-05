Deal Alert: $100 off the premium Acer Chromebook Spin 713

Best Buy is back with another killer deal on the Project Athena certified Acer Chromebook Spin 713. Acer’s latest flagship takes all that we loved about the original Spin 13 and refines it with a sleeker design, subtle improvements and a retail price tag of only $629. All that combined make the Acer Chromebook Spin 713 the best overall premium device of 2020 thus far. You don’t have to take my word for it. Check out Robby’s full review.

Acer Chromebook Spin 713

It’s not hard to see why we absolutely recommend this Chromebook at $629. However, Best Buy has once again knocked $100 of the price of the Spin 713. That brings the price down to $529 which is and amazing price for so much hardware and horsepower. In addition to the one hundred dollar discount, eligible customers with a Best Buy Student Deals account can grab a pair of Jabra Elite 65+ TWS earbuds for only $19.99 when you buy and eligible Chromebook. The Jabras retail for $149 which brings the total savings to nearly $230. Check out the Acer deal below.

Acer Chromebook Spin 713 at Best Buy