CTL Spain Brings The Chromebox CBX1 To Greater Europe

CEO Erik Stromquist and the team at CTL have been burning the midnight oil getting supply lines up and running for the Chromebox CBX1. Just last month, Erik shared with me a close-up look at the new Kaby Lake Chromebox along with some candid shots of his team prepping the first shipments of the CBX1.

Thanks to a very competitive price, free 2-way RMA shipping and CTL’s reputation as an industry leader in EDU service and support, the Chromebox CBX1 is off to a great start in the market.

Not resting on their successes, CTL is now offering their new Chromebox to the Greater European market via CTL Spain. Inventory is in place and orders can be placed at the CTL Spain site. The base 4GB Chromebox can be purchased for €239 and that includes VAT.

Here are the specifics on the CTL Chromebox CBX1:

Last night, when I checked the site, the Chromebox was listed as “exhausted” but Erik assured me that supplies were plenty and more are on the way. If you are wanting to purhcase and the site option is unavailable, contact the CTL Spain office directly at the number below.

CTL Spain

Office Hours

Monday to Thursday from 09: 00h – 14: 00h and from 15: 30h – 18: 30h

Friday from 09: 00h – 15: 00h

Telephone: +034 986 11 74 73 / +034 633 29 49 09

Mail: atencionalcliente@ctl.net

