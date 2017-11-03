CTL Launches Free 2-Way Shipping For Chromebook Repairs



Beaverton, OR | November 3, 2017 – CTLⓇ, a leading Education Chromebook manufacturer and 1:1 solution provider, announced that it will expand its standard first year warranty for qualified education customers to include 2-way cross shipping for in-warranty Chromebook repairs.

CTL is also applying the free two-way cross shipping warranty retroactively to all education orders placed in the last year.

CTL’s education products, services, and solutions have received widespread industry recognition. PC Magazine has named CTL Chromebooks as one of their top choices for education customers. CTL is expanding its warranty coverage to include two-way cross shipping to build upon its commitment to offering the best service in the industry.

More information about CTL’s new 2-way cross shipping service is available here: CTL 2-way shipping and more about CTL’s Warranty is available at: CTL Warranty.

About CTL

Founded in 1989, CTL® designs and manufactures computer products including Chromebooks, desktop and mobile workstations, LED monitors, and high-performance servers. CTL® also manufactures specialty devices including ruggedized tablets.

Headquartered in Beaverton, OR., with offices in Asia and Europe, CTL® and their partners supply North American and European consumers, government agencies, and many of the most recognized corporate brands.

For more information about CTL®, please visit www.ctl.net.

Source: CTL