The CTL Works with Chromebook mouse and keyboard are finally available

Earlier this year, CTL unveiled some new Chromebooks and along with them, the company’s first in-house keyboard and mouse combo stamped with the “Works with Chromebook” seal of approval. At the time, the Bluetooth duo was only available for pre-order but now, devices are shipping. You can order the combo today and pick up the keyboard and mouse on sale for a cool $39.99(That’s a $10 discount and yes, the batteries are included).

Now, the CTL Works with Chromebook keyboard isn’t an ultra-premium clicker but I’ve used it for some time and the typing experience is very good. The firm keys and significant travel make it perfect for someone who’s learning how to type as well as writers like myself who tend to lazy type from time to time. The keys are quiet and you get an integrated numeric keyboard for quick computations. If you don’t need the mouse, you can pick up the stand-alone keyboard for only $29.99 while it’s on sale.

On the Chromebook front, CTL’s latest clamshell devices are finally ready to ship and the Intel Jasper Lake-powered devices are also ready to ship. For as little as $299, you can pick up the rugged 14-inch clamshell Chromebook PX-14E that’s zippy and perfect for the classroom. As with all of CTL’s devices, eligible accounts qualify for free 2-way RMAs and Zero-touch enrollment is available for both models. You can find the specs below and links to the Chromebook PX-14E. For bulk sales, you can contact CTL directly for pricing and management options.

CTL Chromebook PX-14E specs