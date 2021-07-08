CTL launches Chrome OS All-in-one with Pocket Lab Air Quality monitor

Oregon-based CTL is known for pumping out quality Chrome OS devices and digital management solutions for schools and enterprises. From rugged classroom-ready Chromebooks to a wide range of cost-effective Chromebox configurations, CTL continues to grow its hardware résumé to fit the needs of the smallest school district to the largest enterprises. This week, the company has announced a partnership with Pocket Labs to combine CTL’s all-in-one Chromebox station with the PocketLab Air Quality Monitoring station.

PocketLab Air



If you’re unfamiliar with PocketLab, the San Jose-based technology company specializes in sensors and classroom curriculum that allow students to capture live data and analyze it in real-time using the company’s Notebook platform that just happens to be web-based and works perfectly on a Chromebook. PocketLab Air Quality monitoring station does just this and streams the data to your device via a Bluetooth connection. The station can be used to measure a wide variety of environmental climate factors. PocketLab also offers multi-sensors, temperature sensors, meteorological devices, and classroom bundles for schools of any size.

A PocketLab Air is an all-in-science lab for investigating climate change and air pollution in your environment. PocketLab Air can measure carbon dioxide, ozone, particulate matter (PM1, PM2.5, PM10), temperature, humidity, pressure and light.

The data from the PocketLab Air can be used in conjunction with your smartphone’s GPS to create air quality maps, among many other applications. CTL has teamed up with PocketLab to offer up an all-in-one Chrome OS solution that includes the CTL CBx2 Celeron Chromebox, PocketLab Air Quality monitor, and a 22″ Full HD LCD monitor. The package comes with a mouse and keyboard and is ready to go out of the box. The Air Quality monitor is capable of storing up to 30,000 data points that can then be downloaded to a Chrome OS device or you can stream and graph your data live with the PocketLab app on the web.

If you purchased all of this hardware a la carte, you’d be looking at roughly $765 or more but CTL is selling the bundle for $699. This includes the CBx2 Celeron 5205U Chromebox with 4GB of RAM9(upgradeable), 64GB of storage, the 22″ monitor, keyboard/mouse combo, PocketLab Air, and VESA mount. CTL can even get your Chromebox set up with your district’s management console so all you have to do is open it up, power it on and log in with your school credentials. The CTL/PocketLab bundle is available now and you can find it at the link below. You can learn more about PocketLab and the products they offer here.

CTL Pocket Lab Air Quality bundle