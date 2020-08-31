CTL debuts company-first 14-inch FHD Pentium Chromebook

Chromebooks are scarce. If you’ve looked around the web in an attempt to find a decent device at a price that doesn’t induce a stroke, you probably know exactly what I’m talking about. As of this morning, Best Buy had less than six Chromebook models in stock and three of those were variants of the Pixelbook Go. While most manufacturers are working diligently to get new models into the market, it looks like late fall is going to be the earliest we see most devices back in stock on a regular basis. CTL has been at the mercy of high demand and short supply like everyone else but that hasn’t stopped the Oregon-base Chromebook maker from getting some new products in the pipeline.

In a company first, CTL has debuted two 14″ Chromebooks and these devices are looking to shake up the mid-range Chrome OS market thanks to some impressive specs with a very palatable price tag. For starters, CTL’s base model 14″ Chromebook comes out of the gate with a FullHD display which is not the norm when we’re talking EDU devices. Both devices feature Intel Gemini Lake-R CPUs that boast processing power that’s more than ample for the majority of users. I’m not just talking your middle school student, either. We’ll talk a little more about that in a second. For now, let’s take a look at the new Chromebooks from CTL.

CTL Chromebook NL81

The entry-level 14″ Chromebook NL81 features a FullHD anti-glare panel which should make for a great workspace. It is powered by the dual-core Intel Gemini Lake-R N4020 which we have seen in handful of devices as of late. As you can see in our review of the Lenovo Chromebook 3, this small core CPU is a workhorse and will chew threw anything the average user can throw at it. This model is paired with 4GB of RAM and 32GB of storage. It’s a bit scant on that end but remember, this is and EDU device. 4GB is still enough when used in conjunction with a decent processor. For the storage, you do get a MicroSD card slot and of course, you have Google Drive right there in your files app. Moving on.

As with all CTL Chromebooks, this model features its own share of rugged specifications. The keyboard is spill-resistant and the keys are anti-peel. We’ll have to get our hands on the NL81 to see just how tough it is but CTL does state that it is drop-tested with an IP rating and a non-slip design. Oh yeah, it also has Bluetooth 5 and Gigabit Wi-Fi. It’s not quite a zippy as Wi-Fi 6 but I doubt you’ll notice. Here’s a closer look at the CTL Chromebook NL81:

Chrome OS

Processor : Intel Gemini Lake R N4020

: Intel Gemini Lake R N4020 RAM: 4GB LPDDR4

4GB LPDDR4 Storage: 32GB eMMC

32GB eMMC Camera: HD 720P with LED indicator

HD 720P with LED indicator GPU: Intel® UMA GLK-R Integrated Graphics

Intel® UMA GLK-R Integrated Graphics Display: 16:9 14″ 1920 X 1080p FHD LED Anti-Glare

16:9 14″ 1920 X 1080p FHD LED Anti-Glare Ports: 2x USB 3.0, 2x USB-C with PD function, 2-in-1 SD/MMC Card Reader, Audio Combo Jack

2x USB 3.0, 2x USB-C with PD function, 2-in-1 SD/MMC Card Reader, Audio Combo Jack Audio: Single Digital Microphone

Single Digital Microphone WLAN : WL/BT 802.11ABGN/AC 9560.NGWG.NV, Intel® 9560 Wireless, MU-MIMO support

: WL/BT 802.11ABGN/AC 9560.NGWG.NV, Intel® 9560 Wireless, MU-MIMO support AUE June 2026

Here’s the best part about this device. It is available for pre-order for the discounted price of $279. The MSRP will eventually be $349 but I’d argue that you’d be hard-pressed to find another device, available or not, that carries this kind of price tag and offers this much in the way of specs. For reference, Acer’s Chromebook 314 has a 1366×768 panel, the older N4000 CPU and retails for $249. You may not think it would make a big difference but believe me, your eyes will appreciate having a FullHD panel and the performance boost of the N4020 is worth the extra few bucks, in my opinion. The Chromebook NL81 won’t ship until Nov/Dec but pre-orders are up and you will snag that discount if you reserve now. I know that doesn’t help if you need a Chromebook right now but this will be a great option for schools looking to boost their laptop fleets as we round out 2020.

CTL Chromebook NL81T

CTL’s second model builds on the NL81 with the addition of a FullHD touch display and the Pentium N5030 CPU. This processor puts up Octane scores over 21,000 in devices that we have tested and this Chromebook gets the added boost of 8GB of RAM and 64GB of storage. It features the same rugged specs and generous port selection. Acer’s comparable model will retail for $429 but CTL is listing the NL81T for only $379 and you’re getting the exact same performance on top of the durability that CTL is know for in its Chromebooks. Pre-orders are open and the Chromebook NL81T will ship in late November or early December. We’ll get these in the office ASAP and let you know if the CTL NL81 will be the Chromebook to beat in this segment.

Chrome OS

Processor : Intel® Pentium N5030 Processor (4M Cache, up to 2.80 GHz)

: Intel® Pentium N5030 Processor (4M Cache, up to 2.80 GHz) RAM: 8GB LPDDR4

8GB LPDDR4 Storage: 64GB eMMC

64GB eMMC Camera: HD 720P with LED indicator

HD 720P with LED indicator GPU: Intel® UMA GLK-R Integrated Graphics

Intel® UMA GLK-R Integrated Graphics Display: 16:9 14″ 1920 X 1080p 10-point capacitive touch

16:9 14″ 1920 X 1080p 10-point capacitive touch Ports: 2x USB 3.0, 2x USB-C with PD function, 2-in-1 SD/MMC Card Reader

2x USB 3.0, 2x USB-C with PD function, 2-in-1 SD/MMC Card Reader Audio: Dual microphone, 1x Audio Combo Jack

Dual microphone, 1x Audio Combo Jack WLAN : WL/BT 802.11ABGN/AC 9560.NGWG.NV, Intel® 9560 Wireless, MU-MIMO support

: WL/BT 802.11ABGN/AC 9560.NGWG.NV, Intel® 9560 Wireless, MU-MIMO support AUE June 2026

CTL Chromebook NL81T w/Intel Pentium