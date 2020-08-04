CTL Dog Days of Summer: Save big on Chromebooks, Chromebits, accessories and more

It won’t be long and a good portion of students here in the states will be headed back to school in some shape, form or fashion. Whether it’s in-person, hybrid or NTI/homeschooling, the need for dependable tech is greater today than every before. CTL may not be a household name but the Oregon-based technology company has a lot more to offer than just rugged Chromebooks and enterprise services. The company is bringing back the “Dog Days of Summer” sale and it’s a grab-bag of products with a little something for everyone’s shopping list.

CTL Chromebook NL7TW-360

For those of you trying desperately to get your hands on a new Chromebook for the student in your home, CTL has knocked $130 off the NL7TW-360 convertible that features a Wacom stylus in the box. The Chromebook is a 11.6″ 2-in-1 that’s powered by the quad-core Intel Celeron N3450 and comes with 4GB of RAM and 32GB of storage. The internals are fairly run of the mill for and EDU device but they offer enough horsepower to handle Google Classroom, Android applications and the workload of the average student. In addition to the versatile form-factor, the NL7TW-360 features the same rugged build-quality that sets CTL’s products apart from the devices from major OEMs. It also comes with two cameras. The standard 1MP webcam above the display and an additional world-facing 5MP camera on the keyboard deck. The rugged, mil-spec chassis also has an in-built, retractable carrying handle to make it easy to pack around.







This isn’t the latest model from CTL but the NL7TW-360 will continue to get updates through June of 2024 and will withstand a lot more abuse than a consumer device you’d find at Best Buy. The included stylus makes it the perfect classroom companion. At $249, it’s a solid deal and probably one of the few decent Chromebooks you can actually get your hands on at the moment. Check out the NL7TW-360 at the link below.

CTL NL7TW-360 w/Wacom stylus

ASUS Chromebit

ASUS’ tiny PC stick will soon reach its end of life but it’s still a great little device to slap on at TV to create a big screen Chrome OS experience and you can even play a little Stadia on it. I wouldn’t recommend buying one of these with the intention of long-term use especially then they usually go for $130 or more on Amazon or elsewhere. However, for under $60, the ASUS Chromebit is an inexpensive little tool that can turn any monitor or TV into a handy Chrome OS machine. If anything, you can use it to stream your favorite content. You can pick up an ASUS Chromebit from CTL for only $59.

ASUS Chromebit

CTL’s summer sale also includes deals on some great monitors including $140 off a 28″ 4K display and savings on a 22″ touch display. Whether you’re looking to upgrade your PCs, grab some battery backups for the office or perhaps grab a refurbished Chromebook for only $99, CTL has a little bit of everything with prices starting at only $9. You can find all of the deals below or head over to CTL and check out all of the savings in one place.

CTL Dog Days of Summer Sale