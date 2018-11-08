Crazy Pre-Black Friday Deal: $100 Off The Lenovo Chromebook C330

In typical fashion, Black Friday sales are already rolling out and many retailers are getting a head start with early-bird deals on some great products.

Best Buy is the king when it comes to month-long savings on electronics with daily deals leading up to the biggest shopping day of the year. Robby just shared an insane deal on Lenovo’s 8″ smart display featuring our favorite digital Assistant but that was just the warmup.

The Chromebook deal-of-the-day comes in the form of Lenovo’s latest iteration of their popular MediaTek convertible. You guy might know that I’m a huge fan of the Lenovo Flex 11 Chromebook. It’s sturdy build, versatile form and portable size make it the perfect tagalong device.

The Lenovo C330 is a minor refresh of the Flex 11 that comes with a little bit better display and larger storage options. Powered by the ARM-based MediaTek MT8173C, 4GB of RAM and sporting 32GB of storage, the Blizzard White convertible is a good deal at $279.

Best Buy has gone and knocked $100 off the price making this my number one recommendation for a budget Chromebook for the holidays. Clearly, that could change come Black Friday but seriously, this is a crazy deal and totally worth every penny.

Not only does the C330 come with Android apps out of the box, before too long it will be ready to run Linux apps like much more expensive Intel-based Chromebooks. We have this little guy in the office at the moment and Linux in the Dev channel is running a smooth as silk.

This deal ends Sunday or until they run out so grab one while you can. If you’re lucky, you might find one at your local store. We did and I suspect they will be gone as fast as they went on sale.

$100 off the Lenovo Chromebook C330 at Best Buy