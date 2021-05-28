Clearly White Pixel Buds on sale for $99 ($80 off)

Google is reportedly bringing us a new pair of TWS Pixel Buds later this year but rumor has it, they’ll be “dumbed down” a little over the previous version that launched in early 2020. Hopefully, that means that the next iteration of Google’s in-ear audio will be priced under $100. If you have been considering the current Pixel Buds, now is a better time than ever to pick up a new pair of #MadeByGoogle buds.

All around the web, numerous authorized sellers have the Pixel Buds marked down to $129 which is a solid discount but we are talking about earbuds that were released more than a year ago. It isn’t difficult to find a good set of headphones with Bluetooth 5 for under $100. If you’re like us, you want them simply because they are solid audio companions that carry the Google name. The Pixel Buds suffered a string of setbacks due to random cutouts and various firmware issues but Google has addressed “most” of those hiccups with subsequent updates. They sound great and feature the very useful swipe gestures that make them one of the best “hands-free” earbuds I’ve used.

If you’re okay with the Clearly White version of the Pixel Buds, we dug up a deal that you won’t want to miss. As 9to5Google discovered, electronics retailer Antonline is selling the Pixel Buds on its eBay storefront for $119. That’s a good deal at $70 off but you can do even better if you visit the retailer’s website. As mentioned in a tweet from Antonline, you can grab the Clearly White Pixel Buds for a limited time for only $99. That’s $80 off the retail price and one of the lowest prices we’ve seen on Google’s earbuds. I’m not sure how long this deal will last but it is “limited time” so you might want to jump on it before it’s gone.

If you’re set on a different color, Antonline also has the Almost Black and Quite Mint models marked down to $109 which is $20 less than you can find them elsewhere. If you were looking for “Oh So Orange,” I’m afraid you’re out of luck if you want a deal. They appear to be out of stock just about everywhere and if you find some, they’re selling for over retail. You can find the deals from Antonline at the link below.

Pixel Buds at Antonline