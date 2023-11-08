Clearance deal: get the non-branded HP Chromebook Plus x360 14c for $250 off

As we expected moving into the middle parts of November, the non-Plus-branded Chromebooks in the new Chromebook Plus lineup that have newer, branded counterparts are all seeing clearance prices at Best Buy. That includes devices like the HP Chromebook x360 14c, the ASUS Chromebook CM34 Flip, and the HP 15.6-inch Chromebook.

Each of these devices mirrors the newer, Chromebook Plus-branded version and in most cases is the exact same device without the new Chromebook Plus logo on the lid. And that means you get to enjoy all the benefits of these new Chromebooks and all the software goodies that are here (and on the way) while saving substantial money, too.

For this post, we’ll focus in on the HP x360 14c and the $250 discount currently being applied to it. You can check out our posts on the ASUS Chromebook CM34 Flip and HP 15.6-inch Chromebook as well. For now, however, we’re focusing in on a Chromebook we recently released a review for, and the current pricing puts it in the sweet spot of being not only a great Chromebook, but a great deal as well.

The HP Chromebook x360 14c (non-Plus branded) is absolutely an incredible value with this discount, and it is precisely the device you see in our review video. Versus the newer Chromebook Plus model, this device retains the fingerprint scanner and does come with less onboard storage at 128GB. Those are the primary differences in the two, but for this level of discount, I think the trade off is worth it.

We first saw this device hit the clearance rack last month, but then all the Chromebook Plus models went on sale directly after. We even put out a post pointing this fact out for this particular device, trying to help any potential buyers go for the newer, branded version as it was actually cheaper than the outgoing model we’re talking about today.

For the time being, however, I’m glad that script has flipped and the non-branded version is the one on sale. It just makes more sense and with this $250 discount, it becomes an easy-to-recommend option for anyone looking for a device that has some truly premium perks for a fraction of the cost of something like the HP Dragonfly Pro Chromebook. But you’ll want to act fast: with the Chromebook Plus models all being full price again, devices like this one will be selling at a quick clip over the coming days. Don’t miss out, because once these are gone, they are gone for good.

