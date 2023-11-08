Clearance deal: score this non-branded ASUS Chromebook Plus for $199 off [UPDATED]

UPDATED – 11/8/23: Once again, the ASUS CM34 Flip is marked as clearance, and it really does feel like we’re nearing the end of the line for the devices that have newer, Chromebook Plus-branded versions on the shelves. Now that the Chromebook Plus models are not on sale (that will come back), these non-branded versions will move quickly. And that means big savings for those of you interested in getting all the new Chromebook Plus benefits while saving hundreds of dollars. This CM34 Flip device in particular is a great, all-around Chromebook that is worth far more than the current $299 asking price. But I really do believe that the halt on the newer Chromebook Plus model deals is in an effort to finally get these devices off shelves, and that means they simply won’t be around much longer. Don’t miss out on a chance at great savings! Original post from October 24, 2023 continues below

The days of seeing the older, non-branded Chromebook Plus models on sale may be coming to an end. Just a few days ago, the HP Chromebook x360 14c that is basically the same as the Chromebook Plus version (the Plus version does have double the storage at 256GB) not only went on sale over at Best Buy, but was technically moved to “clearance” status.

The same thing is now happening with the ASUS Chromebook CM34 Flip – the device we’ve already reviewed that is now rebranded as the ASUS Chromebook Plus CM34 Flip. For this particular Chromebook, nothing about the hardware has changed, and as long as you are fine with the lid having “Chromebook” on it versus the new “Chromebook Plus” branding, you can save yourself $199.

But this device has now also been marked as “clearance,” so there might not be a large window to take advantage of this offer. Again, with this CM34 Flip, you’re getting a 14-inch 16:10 FHD screen, a great keyboard/trackpad, solid speakers, a rigid chassis, and decently-fast internals. While the newer Ryzen 3 7320C isn’t the fastest processor we’ve tested, it had no problem keeping up with my standard workflow whatsoever. And with ChromeOS 118, you get all the new Chromebook Plus software and will continue to get those updates moving forward.

But I get the feeling that these Chromebooks that were released before Chromebook Plus landed that are now included in the “new” Chromebook Plus device list (complete with branded replacements already on store shelves) won’t be long for this world. If I were buying one, I’d be tempted to want the new branding even if it doesn’t change the overall experience at all. But a $199 savings changes that viewpoint quite a bit; and for just $300, you can get a Chromebook that is quite good and that you can enjoy for nearly 10 years at this point. Just don’t miss it!

