ChromeOS Productivity Launcher adds option to hide “Continue where you left off” section

Ever since Google released the new Chromebook Productivity Launcher, I’ve been a big fan. From its faster animations, its new, compact design, and more, it’s clear that it’s a large step forward from the previous half and fullscreen “peeking” launcher.

It’s not perfect though, and the company keeps making adjustments to it. You can already sort your apps based on the color of the icons, sort alphabetically – something that’s been requested for years – and so on. Now, according to C2 Productions on Twitter, it looks as though a new arrow at the top right of the launcher will allow you to collapse and hide the “Continue where you left off” section.

Since, the 'Continue where you left off' feature in the Productivity Launcher was hated by most people, Google was smart and added a toggle to hide or show it as seen below. pic.twitter.com/zvlYrXDNkV — C2 Productions (@cr_c2cv) June 24, 2022

For those of you (and myself as well) who aren’t fond of the extra space that the “Recents” take up at the top of the launcher, fear not, because soon, you’ll be able to eliminate it entirely with the option to recall it when it’s needed or wanted.

Honestly, I’m glad to see this being implemented, and even though it’s only available on the Canary channel at this time, it’s going to be nice to reclaim some of the valuable vertical space as I look through my saved apps and web apps.