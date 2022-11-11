You may soon be able to create animated GIFs with your Chromebook’s screen recording tool

While I’m sure not all of you utilize the built-in screen recorder on ChromeOS, I know that some of you – myself included – use it almost daily. It’s become an indispensable part of the Chromebook experience for me, and quite honestly, something that’s been missing for far too long. Now that the feature has been implemented, it would seem Google is looking for ways to push it forward and add extra polish.

In a recently discovered code change (per 9to5Google), GIF support seems like it may be on its way for saved recordings. In the commit, the developers write that this “Enables the ability to record the screen into an animated GIF image from the native screen capture tool.”

GIFs have been around for a few decades now, but in recent years, they’ve become more popular than ever. I mean, they’re literally everywhere and used for every form of self-expression and I likely don’t need to tell you why having such a neat way to share short moving images you create could be fun. Additionally, ChromeOS has the ability to add GIFs to your profile image to add a bit of flair and personality to your device.

With the screen recording tool allowing you to snip front-facing camera video into GIFs, it would increase your options for expressing yourself both to your friends and family and also further customizing your device.

At this time, the feature is not close to release and has likely just begun development, and there’s always the possibility of it being canned before it sees the light of day. Regardless, it’s fun to speculate on how Google is making Chromebooks more friendly and fun for the average consumer.

