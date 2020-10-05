Chromecast with Google TV unboxing and initial hands-on [VIDEO]

Today was finally the day that we were able to get our hands on the new Chromecast with Google TV. We were hoping for one directly from Google, but as that failed to pan out our hopes were revived when a handful of the devices showed up at our local Home Depot. After loading up and heading over to pick up our new Chromecast last Thursday, however, our hopes were shot down again as Home Depot wasn’t able to actually sell us the devices they had on the shelf. That left us with the only option left: order one from Best Buy and just wait it out. Though it was supposed to be here Friday, shipping was delayed and we had to wait until Monday.

Regardless, our first new Chromecast is in the house and we wanted to do what we do and get it out of the box on camera. Following a quick setup, we move through the UI and get a quick feel for what life with Google TV will be like. Spoiler alert: it’s pretty awesome! There are only so many things we can convey with words when it comes to the sheer experience of a first impression, so watch the video when you can to see the Chromecast in action and be sure to get subscribed to YouTube and our Newsletter so you don’t miss out on all the content we have planned for this little streaming dongle.