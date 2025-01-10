Chromecast with Google TV gets first update of 2025, no Android 14

It seems Google is wasting no time in getting updates out to the Chromecast with Google TV in 2025. A new update has just started rolling out, and while it doesn’t bring the much-anticipated Android 14, it does deliver some important security enhancements.

Version STTL.241013.003 bumps the Android security patch level to November 2024. It’s a bit odd that we’re still looking at Android 12 and haven’t seen the jump to 14 yet, especially with all the anticipation surrounding ‘Home runtime’ – a feature that’s set to turn the Chromecast with Google TV into a Matter smart home hub.

At 72.25 MB, this update is a bit larger than the one we saw in November, which weighed in at 59.48 MB. The official changelog simply mentions “Other bug fixes and performance improvements,” and while we don’t have specifics, it’s always good to see Google keeping things updated and smashing bugs along the way.

Looking back, 2024 was a busy year for Chromecast with Google TV updates. We saw a total of eight releases, compared to just six in 2023. It seems Google is committed to keeping this device current and secure, even if the pace of major Android version upgrades is a bit slower than most users would like. If you’re eager to grab this latest update, head over to Settings > System > About > System update on your Chromecast with Google TV.