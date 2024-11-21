The latest Chromecast with Google TV update is arriving

For those of you who are sticking with the Chromecast with Google TV instead of upgrading to the new Google TV Streamer, a new update is being pushed out for your device. The latest update – STTL.240812.006.N1 – is a bit lighter than last month’s hefty download, clocking in at just 59.48MB: down from October’s 83.01 MB update.

With this smaller update, there’s not a ton to get excited for. The update notes simply mention the usual “other bug fixes and performance improvements.” Don’t expect any flashy new features or major overhauls this time around.

Interestingly, the Android security patch level remains stuck in September 2024. And yes, we’re still looking at Android 12 this time, too. There’s no sign of Android 14 just yet, which is a bit of a bummer, but not unexpected.

This marks the eighth update for the Chromecast with Google TV in the past eleven months. We saw updates roll out in February, March, April, May, August, September, October, and now November. Compare that to 2023, which only saw six patches throughout the entire year. It seems like Google is really ramping up the update cadence for their streaming device, maybe in preparation for Android 14 to arrive.

We’re still expecting that big update to land any day now. Remember, it’s supposed to bring some pretty significant changes, including the “Home runtime” that will allow the Chromecast with Google TV to act as a central hub for all your Matter smart home devices. Google has a few weeks left to deliver on their timeline, so fingers crossed we’ll see it soon. In the meantime, if you’re eager to grab this latest update, here’s how you can do it:

Head over to Settings on your Chromecast with Google TV. Navigate to System. Select About. Tap on System update.

That’s it! Your Chromecast should automatically check for and download the latest update. While not a big change this time around, it’s always good to get bugs smashed and issues ironed out. Maybe the next update will be the big one to Android 14.