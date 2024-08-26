Chromecast with Google TV is still set to get Android 14

While Google’s recent Made by Google event was mainly a showcase for the excellent new Pixel devices Google’s primary AI model, Gemini, there was actually some interesting news for owners of the now-discontinued Chromecast with Google TV. Android Authority has learned that, despite being replaced by the Google TV Streamer, the Chromecast with Google TV will still be receiving an update to Android 14.

The decision to bring Android 14 to the Chromecast with Google TV aligns with Google’s promise to continue providing software and security updates even after discontinuing the Chromecast brand. The Chromecast with Google TV (4K) is currently slated to receive security updates until September 2025, while the HD model will be supported until September 2027.

Not all Android 14 updates will come to Chromecast

In conversations with Google TV product managers, Android Authority discovered that not all Android TV 14 features will be available for Chromecast devices when it arrives. The new Thread network stack – which enables TVs to function as Thread border routers – is a prime example. Since existing Chromecast devices lack the necessary Thread radio hardware, they won’t be able to utilize this feature even after the Android 14 upgrade.

The Android 14 update will mark the second major OS upgrade for the 4K Chromecast with Google TV, which initially shipped with Android TV 10 and later received an update to Android TV 12. The HD model, on the other hand, shipped with Android TV 12 and will be receiving its first major upgrade.

While the exact rollout timeline for the Android 14 update on the Chromecast models remains unknown, the new features it will bring were already unveiled at Google I/O back in May. These features are currently available on the Google TV Streamer and some Acer TVs in India, giving us a glimpse of what’s to come for Chromecast users.