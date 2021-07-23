Get 3 free months of HBO Max when you buy a Chromecast with Google TV

Google’s new Chromecast with Google TV needs no introduction at this point. Practically everyone has heard of it or owns it and it’s quickly become an immensely popular successor to the company’s previous dongle. Not long ago, a Netflix bundle that included the device and 6 months of the streaming service for just one price appeared on the Google Store in addition to the standard package. Now, Google has added a third option – A Chromecast with Google TV and 3-months of HBO Max!

First, let’s get the bad news out of the way – you can only benefit from this deal if you’ve never subscribed to the service before, but that’s how these things normally go – it’s a way to draw in new users, not just a freebie. If you buy the new bundle on the Google Store and you’ve already subbed, you’re effectively paying $20 extra bucks just for the device, so be aware of this caveat first.

Alright, so for $64.99, you can pick up what you see below – Google’s shiny, new dongle in white only, which comes with a remote. The included HBO Max deal is for the Ad-Free Plan (That’s a $44.97 value), of course, so you’ll be able to watch your favorite movies and TV shows without interruptions – not to mention unlocking yet another service on your TV makes the Chromecast’s recommendations more useful and exciting.

This deal is running through December 31, 2022, so there’s plenty of time to make a decision if you’ve yet to upgrade from the Chromecast or the Ultra (though if you want those 4K speeds, you’ll also need to buy the Ethernet Adapter for it, which is separate). If you end up refunding your order for any reason, you’ll only be given back the full amount of money you spent if you’ve yet to activate your HBO Max subscription. Otherwise, you’ll immediately lose access to your Max promotional access upon return of the Chromecast and be instantly billed $14.99 for the service in addition to being placed into a standard subscription model with the recurring cost thereafter.

HBO Max is home to thousands of popular movies such as Space Jam (both the good one and the new one), Greenland, The Lord of the Rings, Wonder Woman, and several Studio Ghibli films as well as shows like Perry Mason, Doctor Who, Friends (of course), and Game of Thrones. I’ve personally not had room in my budget for yet another subscription service, and Max came along way after the rest, so let me know in the comments if you think it’s worth the cost normally. One thing’s for sure, though – three free months is a steal, so I may go pick this up, how about you?