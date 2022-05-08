Chromecast with Google TV now available for Amazon Pre-order, shows off user profiles again

Google and Amazon are longtime rivals. A few years back, the two companies had a major dispute where YouTube was no longer available on Amazon’s smart displays, and the Chromecast with Google TV was not allowed to be sold on Amazon. In the end, consumers suffered the most from such bickering between the two tech giants, and it was a sad day for everyone.

In a strange turn of events, a new listing for the Chromecast with Google TV just popped up on Amazon, revealing that the device is now up for preorder! Okay, definitely odd, but a very good sign that the behemoths are working out their differences and attempting to put customers first (even if it did take several years!)

What’s most interesting, however, is the promotional material found on the listing. We’ve spoken at length about the upcoming (and subsequently delayed) individual user profiles for adults on Google’s smart TV dongle. Heck, I even accidentally tapped into a secondary profile a few weeks back when I wasn’t meant to! Despite this, they’re still not publicly available.

Look at all fo those adults!

Take a look at this image though – it depicts several adult profiles (along with a kids profile) on the Chromecast account selection screen, potentially indicating that their release is finally imminent. The ‘About this item’ section of the Amazon listing does not say anything about user profiles outside of kids profiles, so the images may be very new. Let me know in the comments if you have yet to pick up Google’s Chromecast with Google TV this many years later, and if so, would you be more willing to do so if it’s available on Amazon?

Kudos: 9to5Google

Feature image: Amazon listing