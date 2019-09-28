Get your Chromecast ready: Disney+ announces pre-orders with 7-day free trial

If you are counting down the days until you can watch all your favorite Disney shows and movies, you are not alone. Disney recently announced pre-orders of Disney+, their highly-anticipated streaming service, so that early adopters will be ready to start streaming on November 12, when the service debuts. Disney is offering a 7-day free trial of Disney+ starting on November 12, then $6.99/month or $69.99/year.

Disney+ has an impressive catalog of content, including movies and shows from Disney, Pixar, Marvel, Star Wars, and National Geographic. At launch, you will be able to enjoy ad-free streaming of Disney’s extensive library of films and television series, along with never-before-seen original feature films, short-form content, and documentaries. The best part is you will be able to stream all of this content with Chromecast, or anywhere with your phone, laptop, tablet, or gaming console.



Disney is also offering consumers in the U.S. a bundle – that includes Disney+, ESPN+, and ad-supported Hulu – but the bundle is not included as part of the pre-order but instead will be available on November 12th. The $12.99 bundle is a big win for Chromecast users who want to combine services and save some cash but you will have to wait until launch.

Disney+ will launch in the U.S., Canada, and the Netherlands on November 12 and in Australia and New Zealand on November 19. You can learn more and sign up for email notifications on the Disney+ preview website.