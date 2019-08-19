Chromecast or Fire TV? Disney just made the decision for you

As Disney prepares for the launch of Disney+, its new streaming service, the company announced this morning which devices and platforms will be supported for streaming when it’s released on November 12th. This news comes on the heels of other announcements about the service – like Chromecast support and a $13 bundle pricing option that includes ESPN+ and Hulu – and now we have more details on how you will be able to watch. However, there is one major problem; you will not be able to watch on Amazon Fire TV.

When the service launches, you will be able to stream content on the following products and platforms:

Apple TV (tvOS)

Android phones

Android TV devices

Chromecast and Chromecast built-in devices

Desktop web browsers

iPad (iPadOS)

iPhone (iOS)

iPod touch (iOS)

PlayStation 4

Roku streaming players

Roku TV

Sony TVs (Android based)

Xbox One

No Fire TV!

As you probably noticed, the list does not include any devices from the Amazon Fire TV lineup, including Amazon Fire tablets. With the launch of Disney+ right around the corner, I do not expect this change. If there was an issue or disagreement that could be resolved, I suspect that would have already happened. There is always a chance these devices could get support later, but there are no guarantees.

The company also confirmed that Disney+ will launch in Canada and the Netherlands on November 12 (along with the U.S.) and in Australia and New Zealand on November 19. Disney+ will be priced at $8.99CAD per month in Canada and €6.99 per month in the Netherlands. As for users in Australia and New Zealand, the services will cost $8.99AUD per month and $9.99NZD per month, respectfully. In the U.S. the service will cost $6.99USD per month or $12.99USD per month for the bundle.

Should you buy Chromecast or Fire TV?

If you are on the fence about whether to buy a Chromecast or Amazon Fire device, Disney might have just made the decision for you. Google’s Chromecast is a small but mighty and takes a dead-simple approach to streaming content. As if we didn’t have enough reasons to recommend Chromecast, we now have another reason, and this is a big one. If you buy a Chromecast or already have one on every TV, you can rest assured knowing that you will be able to take full advantage of Disney+ and can cast all your favorite Disney content, like Marvel and Star Wars movies, National Geographic, Pixar, and more once the service rolls out later in the year.