Chromebooks set to add Desk button to your shelf for easier virtual workspace management

While poking around in ChromeOS Canary last night, I found a new developer flag called “Desk button in shelf.” Once available, this new feature will allow Chromebook users to have quicker access to the desk menu in the shelf of clamshell mode when there is more than one desk created.

Currently, the menu is accessed by clicking the dropdown arrow on the persistent desk bar (if you have it enabled) and then clicking one of the available workspaces. However, it could soon be one tap of the keyboard or one click on the shelf away.

Google recently upped the virtual desks limit from 8 to 16 and added the ability to store tabs and apps in desks as templates. This feature saves RAM and allows you to pick up right where you left off whenever you’re ready since it syncs with your account.

Google’s Virtual Desks help you separate your projects, and gain work/life balance

While we do not know when this update will become available, it’ll be interesting to see how the devs can make it work without taking up too much space on the already crowded shelf. The notifications have recently (and finally) been separated out from the Quick Settings menu, and the Phone Hub, Quick Files, Calendar, and more all reside there as well. All in all, your tools take up a quarter of the entire bottom of the screen!

There used to be an overview button stored there as well, but it has since been removed, which made me sad since I was a big fan of it. It would be great to see it make a come back, but with all the current space constraints, that’s pretty unlikely. It also makes me wonder how long this Desks button will last if it comes to fruition in the first place.

Either way, I’ll let you know if it shows up beyond just being a flag. In the meantime, let me know in the comments below if you’d even use something like this or if you’re fine with reaching to the top of your keyboard or screen to select the overview button, which in itself calls up your available desks.

Newsletter Signup