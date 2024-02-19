This tiny feature addition in ChromeOS saves me so much time

I’m not entirely sure when this new feature actually arrived in ChromeOS, but I’m so, so glad it is finally here. We talked about the ability to drag and drop images from the notifications tray nearly a year ago as an up and coming feature only available via the Canary Channel of ChromeOS at the time, and as soon as I saw this, I wanted it. At some point in the past few updates, it seems, my wish was granted and I suppose I missed it.

The premise is simple: when you get a text message or download something, in your notifications tray in ChromeOS you will many times see an image you’d like to use elsewhere. For most of us, the desire is to simply drag that file from the notifications area and drop it right where we’d like to share it immediately. It doesn’t matter if you are looking to share the file to a messaging platform like WhatsApp or trying to embed it into a social media post or a website. When you see that image in the notifications area, you just want to move it over with a simple drag and drop.

advertisement

And now, you absolutely can. In any place that accepts drag/drop images or files, you can now (as of ChromeOS 121, anyway) simply grab that file right from the notification area, drag it where you want to use it, and drop it in place. For me, this is wildly handy for social media, messaging with WhatsApp or Discord, and even putting images in place in a post like the one I’m typing now. As a matter of fact, I used this exact feature to drop in the featured image you see above.

advertisement

It’s a feature that seems quite simple, yet it is very powerful. ChromeOS already makes it easy to deal with recent files via the Tote section in your system tray, but this takes things a step further. It’s intuitive, works really well, and makes you take a few less steps when all you want to do is move an image or file you just downloaded to another place. Kudos on this one, Google! It’s really, really helpful!

Newsletter Signup