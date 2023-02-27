First Look: Drag & Drop Images straight from your ChromeOS notification tray

Earlier this month, Chrome Story’s Dinsan Francis discovered work being done on the ChromeOS system tray that would allow users drag images directly from a notification to, well, wherever they want. The commit is only a week old but the latest update to the Canary channel has seen the addition of the feature and it’s already working!

The drag and drop feature isn’t entirely new. The ChromeOS Tote or holding space already allows for images to be dragged directly to your browser or supported apps and file systems. Now, you’ll be able to skip a step by moving those images directly from your notification shade. That will make it ridiculously simple to download an picture and then, immediately drag it into your workflow. Our good friend over at C2 Productions has already fired up the new feature and dropped a video on Twitter showing the drag and drop in action.

@michaelperrigo @GabrielBrangers @jojothetechie @robby_payne @chromeunboxed

FIRST LOOK:You will soon have the functionality to Drag & Drop Images from your notification to any Website/App. This includes Files you have downloaded or screenshotted as in the example below. pic.twitter.com/J2GqnwAQSA — C2 Productions ✌️ (@cr_c2cv) February 27, 2023

While this may appear like a trivial feature, anything that you can do to trim seconds off of your normal workflow can result in hours of compounded productivity. It’s great to see Google continue to give time and resources to these finer nuances of the Chrome operating system. This is but one of many new features headed to the Stable channel and it doesn’t appear that the ongoing development and evolution of ChromeOS is slowing down in any way. That’s a very encouraging thing. We can’t wait to see what’s next.