[Updated] How to write a novel using your Chromebook for National Novel Writing Month

Update: October 27, 2023 at 11:15 AM – With National Novel Writing Month just around the corner for the new year, I’ve gone ahead and added some new resources to this massive and ever-growing list! I hope you enjoy. Be sure to drop a comment with your favorite tools and resources that I may have missed – happy writing!

Ever since I could remember, I’ve dreamt of writing the “next great American novel”, and have heard this sentiment echoed by others as well. Of course, with the advent of hybrid publishing, self-publishing, and the modern age of the internet, this seems like an odd choice of words. Writing a book isn’t exclusive to the Americas (it never has been), most of the best literature I’ve ever read isn’t even from the United States, and you can’t write something great unless you first practice…and practice…and practice.

What exactly is National Novel Writing Month?

That’s why National Novel Writing Month exists – it’s an organization that provides tools, structure, community, and encouragement to help authors find their voices, achieve creative goals, and build new worlds – on and off the page. “NaNoWriMo”, as it’s called for short, occurs every year from November 1st to November 30th, and within that month, the goal is to write up a 50,000-word rough draft. It doesn’t have to be perfect – hell, it doesn’t even have to be good.

The point is to just write something to get your juices flowing and to mercilessly destroy “writer’s block” so that you can build better habits and unleash your creative potential. Writing doesn’t have to be scary, so NaNo (as it’s referred to even shorter) seeks to empower you with that understanding. Right now, Nano has over 798,162 active novelists worldwide as it spins up its 2021 competition (yes, there are prizes) and 367,913 completed novels from years past.

As someone who’s written two entire novel drafts in past years for the event on nothing but a Chromebook, I wanted to share my process, my tools, and some encouragement with you all. Chromebooks have undoubtedly become the first choice for millions of writers, whether technical, creative, or otherwise, because of their excellent all-day battery life, low price tag, and simplicity. I’m certain that many will be seeking out ways to better make use of their Chrome OS laptops beginning tomorrow so they can start their journey towards being published! So, without further ado, let’s explore some great apps and web apps for planning, executing, and marketing as you build your author platform.

Worldbuilding, Planning and Research

WorldAnvil – A set of worldbuilding tools that helps you create, organize and store your world setting. Includes wiki-like articles, interactive maps, historical timelines, full novel-writing software, and more. This is pretty much the go-to worldbuilding toolkit on the internet and for great reason.

Beemgee – he Beemgee character development and plot outlining suite enables writers to develop narratives that spellbind the audience – and publishers to evaluate them. I’ve personally been using Beemgee for a handful of years, and I can tell you first-hand that being able to view my plot timeline and character’s lives unfold both chronologically and based on the story’s timeline with the flick of a toggle is incredible. No other service does this to my knowledge!

Campfire Blaze – A suite of tools for writers to create characters, timelines, interactive maps, and write their stories as well as to learn the craft via blogs, videos, podcasts, tutorials, and more. You can also present your work, or read projects from other members of the writing community – all through your web browser!

Reedsy – A full-fledged chapter-by-chapter-writing software right on the web that has a professional and novel-like feel that you won’t get with Google Docs. Most importantly, it has built-in formatting that just works automatically once you export your draft!

Google Keep – I’ve religiously taken notes on the characters, worlds, and plot lines for my novels for years in Keep. It’s the most incredible, on the fly web app for writers and creators, and you should be using it! Not only that, but if you’re writing your book in Google Docs, you can open the right-side panel to access your Keep notes and simply drag and drop them in. You can also use Evernote or other similar services too, but I always prefer Keep for its simplicity and rapid, no-frills notetaking powers.

Notebook.ai – A smart notebook for worldbuilders. Keep track of every aspect of your fictional or non-fictional world like the characters, locations, items, flora and faunda, governments, and more. They’re always adding new modules, and you can do this all on the fly!

Plot Factory – Online collaborative story planner that lets you craft your universe.

Google Sheets – A quick way to plug in and keep track of all of the aspects of your fictional world. Weak filtering and sorting tools compared to Airtable though. Also kind of ugly. Area 120 Tables may change this in the future.

Notion – This tool can be overwhelming for its freeform options. It’s insanely powerful, and hardly puts any limitations on you as you use it. To get started, I recommend this Novel template bundle instead of going it alone.

Airtable – The best way to organize your fictional world, in my opinion. Beats out Google Sheets with more visually appealing data organization. Check out this Novel Planning base to get you started.

Tables by Area 120 – An attempt by a Google incubator to bring many of the same features found in Airtable to Google Sheets

Inkarnate – Create fantasy maps for your fictional world to better understand how and where the events unfold!

Worldbuilding Reddit – Mostly visual stimulation through worldbuilding art, but a great place to bring your imationation to life.

AskHistorians Reddit – If you have a question about the time period your book is set in, this is the place to ask. Not just for non-fiction or historical fiction writers.

Google Collections – I’ve written a lot about Collections, and I use them for gathering inspiration for my worldbuilding! It’s my alternate Pinterest.

Pinterest – The best way to collect visual inspiration for your fictional world.

Mindmeister – Mind mapping starts with a main idea in the center of your mind map. Create unlimited subtopics and explore your thoughts, color coding for clarity and style. As your map takes shape, add context to topics with attachments, embedded media and more. MindMeister’s features guide you through your first mind maps onto maximum creativity.

Writing – the main event

Focusing

Community and Encouragement

Editing, Publishing and Marketing

Closing thoughts

My list is by no means exhaustive, and I’m sure that after publishing this, I’ll come up with a hundred more resources for you all as I’ve been collecting and using them for years. What’s important is that you choose what works best for you, and run with it. Remember, NaNoWriMo is just 30 days, and you need to have a super rough first draft by the end of it. Be inspired, get to work, and remember, you can’t improve something you haven’t even written!

Will you be participating in National Novel Writing Month this November? If so, do you know of any fantastic tools or resources for aspiring authors that I didn’t mention here? Which Chromebook are you using to bang out your 50,000 words? Where do you like to write? A Coffee shop, home, a bookstore, or somewhere else? Let’s discuss this in the comments section so that others can benefit from your suggestions!

Photo by Brooke Cagle on Unsplash

