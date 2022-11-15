Your Chromebook will soon make noise when your battery is low, fully charged, and more

Historically, ChromeOS has not employed any sort of system sounds like you see (or hear) Microsoft Windows, MacOS, or even Linux do. The closest we’ve ever gotten is the accessibility sound you get when turning the device on, but most people aren’t even aware of this neat little trick.

I’ve always felt it would be beneficial to see (or again, hear) how much battery you have left on your laptop without having to check the UI percentage at the bottom-right quick settings tray. Chromebooks have almost always had a light indicator that tells you if your battery is fully charged (green), halfway or less (yellow) or near dying (red).

Pretty soon, you’ll hear the following new audio cues, which will deliver this information to you without you having to even crane your neck and look at the side of your device! First discovered by 9to5Google, the sounds are playful yet corporate at the same time. I know that’s not really entirely possible, but it would seem Google has struck a good balance for all types of users – take a listen to see what I mean!

power_sounds: Play sounds for power charging or battery This CL implemented the feature for playing sounds when charging or low battery. Chromium Gerrit

This type of user-friendly addition has long since been a part of Android as well, and you’re probably no stranger to the dreadful ‘low battery’ sound your Pixel makes when you have to “get to the chargah!“. We’re probably going to see these implemented into ChromeOS 110 early this next year, so sit tight and enjoy them until you can, well, enjoy them.

Newsletter Signup