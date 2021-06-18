You’ll soon be able to create one unified PDF from multiple page scans on your Chromebook

Ever since the scan app launched for Chromebooks back in February, it’s been fairly bare bones. You can scan a single page and store it for later either locally or in your Google Drive via the Files app. From there, you can share it with a recipient. A new Chromium repository commit discovered by Dinsan at Chrome Story shows that Google now has plans to allow for multi-page scanning.

scanning: Create feature flag for multi-page scanning Bug: 1210271 Chromium Repository

The update, if and when it rolls out will allow you to scan multiple pages consecutively via a flatbed scanner and stitch them together into a single PDF. Those familiar with Google Drive for Android will notice that this is a prominent feature of the app’s ODT scanning tool. This makes much more sense than single-page scanning as most people utilizing such a tool will want to store a multi-page document more often than a single page one, especially in enterprise and education where such a task is more common.

Google also released its Stack app by the internal incubator company Area 120 which allows users to scan in documents and have them intelligently organized on their behalf using AI and machine learning. I would love to see this concept make its way to Chromebooks. Imagine scanning a multi-page PDF on your laptop and then having it organized into a folder corresponding to its contents. Then, you can browse and manage these files from the Files app and Google Drive.