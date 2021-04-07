Chromebook Files app adds an option to prevent synchronization over mobile data

With the reintroduction of Chromebooks with LTE technology and even Phone Hub’s final release with Chrome OS 89, Google is beginning to think more thoroughly about how a mobile network may factor into the operating system and its features. In Chrome OS 91 Canary, I was poking around the other day and encountered a prompt in the Files app under the three dots ‘more’ menu that said ‘Do not use mobile data for sync’. Just like with other aspects of Chrome OS, the option only appears when relevant, so it will disappear when you’re connected to wifi, and reappear while tethered to your phone’s data connection.

This is sure to be a lifesaver (or a data saver) for those who are required to use a mobile data network while traveling (as that may become more common this year). I can only imagine synchronizing hundreds of files only to realize that your phone’s data has been sucked dry because you forgot to reconnect to a nearby wireless network instead – oops! Google is definitely taking Chrome OS to the next level and adding polish since much of the expected functionality has already been added over the years. It’s not perfect, and I’m sure you can think of one or two things that should probably be prioritized over this, but it’s a welcome addition nonetheless.

Your Chromebook’s files app has come a long way compared to where it began. It’s gained the ability to save files for offline use without having to visit Google Drive on the web, can connect and mount additional drives like SMB, has a trash can after years of not implementing one, and even a camera folder for photos taken on the device. Are there any other features you’d like to see Files pick up, or do you feel it’s reached its final form? I personally can’t wait to be able to access multiple Google Drive accounts within the same app without switching Chromebook profiles! With CloudReady being integrated into Chrome OS, and LaCrOS replacing the Chrome browser as the default way to search the web, I think that this could one day come to fruition.