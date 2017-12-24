Chromebook Deals: Year End Round Up



Tomorrow is the big day. Families around the globe will gather together to gorge on holiday fixings and marvel as billions of dollars in Christmas presents are unwrapped in a frenzy of anticipatory madness.

If you’re still looking for the perfect laptop for yourself or a belated gift for that special someone on your list, we’ve rounded up a few deals to help you kick off 2018 with a little saving.

Pixelbook

Google’s flagship Chromebook is on sale at least through the end of the year and this includes the recently released Core i7 model. You can save $100 at the Google Store and pick up a free Google Home as an added bonus.

If a smart-speaker isn’t on your wish list, Amazon is offering the Core i5 models of the Pixelbook bundled with the Pixelbook Pen for $130 off retail.

Speaking of free stuff, Best Buy is still offering a free Google Home or Home Mini on select Chromebook models while supplies last. Check out the selection and snag yours today.

Samsung Chromebook Plus/Pro

While not quite the Black Friday savings, Samsung’s popular Chromebooks are still discounted up to $50 off on Amazon right now.

Lenovo N23 Yoga

One of my top picks of 2017, the MediaTek-powered convertible delivers on so many levels and does so while touting a rugged design made to take a beating. You can grab the N23 Yoga for around $260 and get a versatile Chromebook that’s great for anyone in the family.

Google is also offering discounts on a number of Home and streaming devices from the Google Store. If you missed that deal on a Home Mini or are looking to upgrade to a Chromecast Ultra, they’ve got you covered.

As the holiday wraps up later this week, we’ll keep our eyes peeled for new deals and saving and be sure to pass them along to you.

Merry Christmas and Happy Holidays from the Chrome Unboxed team.