NewsUpcomingReviewsUnboxingTips & TricksAppsChromebooksChromecastGoogle AssistantDealsAbout

Chrome Unboxed - The Latest Chrome OS News

A Space for All Things Chrome

Core I7 Pixelbook Now Available And On Sale!!

By 8 Comments

by Gabriel Brangers
Filed under:


The wait is finally over. For those of you, if any, who have been waiting on the Core i7 model of Google’s Pixelbook, I just got the email that it is now available from the Google Store in limited quantities.

The even better news is that the beefed-up model is also enjoying the $100 discount as its Core i5 siblings. Not only that, they’re still tossing in a free Google Home. You can pick up the monster Chromebook directly from Google for $1549. Here’s the rundown of the specs in case you missed them.

Pixelbook Core i7

  • Chrome OS
  • 7th Gen Intel Kaby Lake Core i7 processor
  • 16GB RAM
  • 512GB NVMe storage
  • 12.3″ LCD 2400×1600 (235 ppi) 400 nits
  • backlit keyboard
  • edge-to-edge glass trackpad
  • 2 x USB-C
  • Aluminum unibody with glass details
  • dual speakers with 4 mics
  • Google Assistant w/dedicated Assistant Key
  • Android Apps

There are many that would wonder who on Earth will be buying this beast but I’m sure there are those who have been waiting for it. Grab yours now and beat the crowd. Likely, we will see the Core i7 model popping up at more retailers in the coming day. Already, there are resellers listing the device on Amazon but beware, they are charging seriously inflated pricing.

Order the Core i7 Pixelbook from Google

  • markstos

    It would be an easier sell if there was confirmation that it could dual boot Ubuntu. Crouton is good, but you are currently unable to re-map the Assistant key as the Super key, an issue that the ChromeOS team might fix in the future. Crosvm support would also make it more interesting, but it’s not finished, either.

  • MVSICA FICTA

    WTF, where is the container tech? Tired of this absurd hype and just getting a HP Spectre x360 13″ already.

    • ChrisGX

      While I don’t see the U series CPUs in the Spectre as directly comparable to the low power Y series CPUs in the Pixelbook, MVSICA FICTA is correct that HP has started to make some incredibly good product offerings recently. Actually, the best offers are on products releasing in May next year. I’ve checked at the manufacturers website and it will be possible to obtain a Spectre X360 with a fast 8th gen i5 processor that is additionally specced up with a QHD screen and that also includes ample NVME memory and a stylus for $1099 (after a $200 manufacturer’s discount). Now, owing to the need for an active heat dissipation solution and larger battery to feed the more power hungry CPU a laptop like the Spectre will never be as thin or light as the Pixelbook but notwithstanding that caveat the new (yet to be released) models do offer incredible value for money.

      It could be argued that because of the described differences the Pixelbook won’t be unduly affected by competition from models like the Spectre. There may be some truth in that but the Pixelbook and other high end Chromebooks could suffer competition from new ARM based Windows laptops. Also, while it is purely speculative, Apple could easily introduce a line of lower priced (unusual for Apple admittedly) Macbooks equipped with ARM CPUs – an upgraded A11 would be perfectly adequate for laptops and with the release if the Win-ARM machines imminent Apple would be foolish not to have something like that in the works, at leasr as a contingency measure. Google seems unlikely to have the market for low power premium laptops to itself.

  • Adam Ashe

    I had considered the i7 version as I would love to try some of the more intensive tasks such as Crossover to run Windows applications… figured the additional RAM and processing power would be beneficial. However, the benchmark comparisons of these two processors show less than 10% advantage in artificial benchmark tests and even smaller on the “real world” bench. The RAM might help a bit, but not worth it for the money for me in the end… I’ll open the i5 for Xmas. 🙂

    I would like to thank you guys for the detailed reviews and comparisons as they actually have helped ensure me that the two lower models are more than enough power for real-world work.

    • Brian Hinton

      I can tel you that Crossover is extremely buggy, and it’s usefulness is limited.

  • RMP

    The link in the article is currently incorrect. It directs to the base model only. Here’s the correct Google Store URL address:

    store.google
    .com/us/config/google_pixelbook?hl=en-US

    You can also get it on pre-order for the same price at B&H:

    http://www.bhphotovideo
    .com/c/product/1365617-REG/google_ga00124_us_12_3_pixelbook_multitouch_2in1.html

    • Gabriel Brangers

      The link goes to the overview. You can buy from there.

  • I’m tempted… Who’s getting one, and why?