Core I7 Pixelbook Now Available And On Sale!!

The wait is finally over. For those of you, if any, who have been waiting on the Core i7 model of Google’s Pixelbook, I just got the email that it is now available from the Google Store in limited quantities.
The even better news is that the beefed-up model is also enjoying the $100 discount as its Core i5 siblings. Not only that, they’re still tossing in a free Google Home. You can pick up the monster Chromebook directly from Google for $1549. Here’s the rundown of the specs in case you missed them.
Pixelbook Core i7
- Chrome OS
- 7th Gen Intel Kaby Lake Core i7 processor
- 16GB RAM
- 512GB NVMe storage
- 12.3″ LCD 2400×1600 (235 ppi) 400 nits
- backlit keyboard
- edge-to-edge glass trackpad
- 2 x USB-C
- Aluminum unibody with glass details
- dual speakers with 4 mics
- Google Assistant w/dedicated Assistant Key
- Android Apps
There are many that would wonder who on Earth will be buying this beast but I’m sure there are those who have been waiting for it. Grab yours now and beat the crowd. Likely, we will see the Core i7 model popping up at more retailers in the coming day. Already, there are resellers listing the device on Amazon but beware, they are charging seriously inflated pricing.