Chromebook deals too hot to miss

It’s shaping up to be an exciting year for Chrome OS hardware. We’ve got new tablets on the way that are actually interesting and soon, 12th Gen Alder Lake devices will be on shelves and users will have access to the most powerful Chromebooks ever made. These new devices are coming at a time when new features like Steam for Chrome OS will make Chromebooks more versatile than ever before. Exciting stuff to say the least.

That said, you don’t have to wait to get your hands on an awesome Chromebook. Right now, you can pick up one of quite a few devices that offer some of the latest and greatest Chrome OS has to offer and you can save as much as $400 in the process. This list is a bit longer than usual so I’ll keep it brief. As always, you can find the full reviews of most of these Chromebooks in our Reviews section or over on our YouTube channel.

HP Chromebook x360 14c

The latest iteration of HP’s 14-inch convertible flagship, the HP Chromebook x360 14c takes performance to the next level with Intel’s 11th Gen Tiger Lake Core i3 CPU. Throw in 8GB of RAM and 128GB of storage and you have yourself a very impressive laptop that’s capable of handling just about any task you throw its way.

Normally $699, the HP is a bit out of its league when put up again the Acer Chromebook Spin 713 that comes bearing a much better display, more storage, and a Core i5 processor. However, you take $230 off of the price and now we’re talking about one serious value. You can pick up the HP Chromebook x360 14c right now at Best Buy for only $469.

Samsung Galaxy Chromebook

Samsung’s AMOLED toting 13.3″ convertible has been on the scene for quite some time but that doesn’t mean it should be passed over. The 10th Gen Core i5 CPU that’s matched with 8GB of RAM and 256GB of NVMe storage is still a solid performer and unless you’re planning on doing some hardcore, GPU-taxing work, it holds its own among a growing field of contenders.

At its retail price of $999, I’d steer clear and recommend grabbing an 11th Gen device that will cost you less out of the gate. At $599, the Galaxy Chromebook becomes a very interesting consideration. You get that crispy AMOLED display, fingerprint sensor, garaged stylus, and just about everything else you’d expect from a Chromebook. This is still a solid purchase at this price and you can save even more if you buy directly from Samsung and use Rakuten at checkout. You’ll get a cool 3% cashback in your wallet just for your trouble. If you want it a little quicker, Best Buy is offering the same $599 deal but you won’t get any of that sweet Rakuten cash.

ASUS Chromebook 17.3″

If you’re simply looking for a decent Chromebook with all the screen real estate but don’t need a ton of power, the ASUS Chromebook 17.3″ is currently on sale for only $199. That’s a discount of $170 and it scores you a 17.3″ laptop with a Full HD display, integrated numeric keypad, and Wi-Fi 6. This model comes with a scant 32GB of storage so you may want to grab a MicroSD card or two if you plan on moving a lot of files.

Lenovo Chromebook Duet 5

The best Chrome OS tablet to date, the 13.3″ Lenovo Chromebook Duet offers the best of both worlds with a great tablet experience and a very viable option for the on-the-go productive types. For $499, it’s a good purchase but a bit of a tough sell if you’re looking for a primary device. Knock a hundred bucks off and now we’re talking. You can pick up the Snapdragon-powered Duet 5 with 8GB of RAM and 128GB of storage at Best Buy for only $399.

HP Chromebook x2 11

Last but not least, we have the yin to the Duet’s yang. HP’s 11-inch Chrome OS tablet comes bearing the first-gen Snapdragon 7c SoC and while it doesn’t get around quite as well as the Duet, it’s still a great little tablet. This Chromebook with its detachable keyboard is perfect for media consumption or just to keep around as a secondary device when you don’t want to pack your daily driver. Normally $599, you can pick up the Chromebook x2 11 with a rechargeable stylus included, for only $379. This is a great deal if you feel that the Duet is a bit too large to be your go-to tablet device.