Sunday Deals: $399 flagships, a free Nest Hub and the best Chromebook you can buy for $199

In a little less than two days, we will be inundated with the next generation of Google’s expanding hardware lineup. Pixel phones, Nest Mini, some swanky new Wi-Fi and oh yeah, the slightly leaked Pixelbook Go. If that’s not your bag, we’ve got some great deals on so cool tech that you can score right now and save some serious cash.

Premium Chromebooks, Killer Prices

It won’t be long and we’ll be reviewing an entirely new line of 10th gen Comet Lake Chromebooks but the current selection of premium devices still has a lot to offer and prices are dropping. Frequently on sale, the HP Chromebook x360 14 is back down to $399 and it is still worth every, single penny. Powered by the 8th Gen Intel Core i3-8130U, 8GB of RAM and a decent 64GB of storage, the Full HD 14″ convertible is still one of the most well-rounded devices on the market. At $399 from Best Buy, we’ll recommend this one all day.

HP Chromebook x360 14 at Best Buy

If a stylus on your wishlist, Dell’s 14-inch, pen-toting Inspiron Chromebook is currently on offer as well. Our only real gripe about the Dell was the omission of 8GB of RAM. While 4GB is probably enough for casual use, 8GB should really be the standard for a Core-based device. Still, you will get double the storage of the HP at 128GB and everything else about the Dell is well above par. It too is down to $399 at Best Buy for a limited time.

Dell Inspiron Chromebook 14 at Best Buy

The best $200 Chromebook you can buy

We featured this one earlier this week but the sale ends tonight and it’s definitely worth a second mention. The Sector 5 Chromebook E3 is regularly priced at $349 and features a rugged design, spill-resistant keyboard, touchscreen and a 180-degree fold-flat hinge. Designed with the student on-the-go in mind, the durable quad-core Chromebook is perfect fit for the kiddos or even deploying as a corporate fleet. For the next few hours, you can get the Sector 5 for the insanely low price of $199 when you used the promo code “FLASH150” at checkout.

Sector 5 Chromebook E3

Buy a Nest Hello, get a free Nest Hub

We’re pretty excited to see what the revitalized Nest brand will bring to Google’s event on Tuesday. Thanks to some Canadian retailers and Best Buy, 9to5Google has all but confirmed the Nest Wi-Fi router, beacons and the 2nd gen Nest Mini. What better time to grab a deal on some great Nest products?

When you buy the Nest Hello Smart Wi-Fi Video Doorbell, Best Buy is tossing in the Nest (Google Home) Hub for free. Just add the Nest Hello to your cart and when you check out, you’ll find the free Chalk Nest hub added automatically. ($129 value)

Nest Hello Doorbell w/free Nest Hub