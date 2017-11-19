NewsUpcomingReviewsUnboxingTips & TricksAppsChromebooksChromecastGoogle AssistantAbout

Chromebook Deals: ASUS Flip C302 Core m5

by Gabriel Brangers
As excited as I was to see the arrival of the Core m5 model of the ASUS Chromebook Flip C302, I am still a little salty about the price. The original model of my favorite convertible is right in the sweet spot for this caliber of a device and right no you can even get it for less than retail.

The nearly $150 jump to get the Core m5 processor is just too much and I fear that ASUS is pricing themselves right out of the market on a Chromebook that so many have waited months to get their hands on.

$599 is what it should be, period. To stay competitive with devices like the Samsung Chromebook Pro, the Core m5 ASUS needs carry the same value factor as its Core m3 counterpart and anything over $600 is pushing it. Honestly, $549 would make the ASUS my holiday shopping pick of 2017. (Unless of course, Google decides to knock a couple hundred bucks off of the Pixelbook.)

On the bright side, today has brought us the first discount I’ve seen on the latest iteration of the ASUS Flip C302. It’s not sub-six hundred dollars but it is a big enough discount to possibly push some shoppers off the fence of indecision.

You can get the ASUS Chromebook Flip C302 on Amazon for $619 and get a device that offers a user experience and hardware internals that are, for the most part, unrivaled. Pixelbook excluded, of course.
Here’s what you’ll get for your money:

  • Intel Core m5 processor (Skylake 6th gen)
  • 4GB RAM
  • 64GB storage
  • 12.5″ (16:9) LED backlit FHD (1920×1080) touch display
  • Backlit Keyboard (YAY!!! Samsung, pay attention)
  • 2 x USB-C
  • Micro SD card reader/headphone mic jack 3.5mm
  • Convertible form-factor
  • Android Apps
  • 12 x 8.3 x 0.5 inches
  • 2.6 pounds

Again, I’d really like to see this device dip below the $600 mark and make a real dent in the Chromebook market for power users not ready to dump a grand or more on a Pixelbook but this is something at least.

The ASUS C302 is still my pick over the Samsung Pro and will remain so. If you’ve been looking to get your hands on the Core m5 model, this is your chance. A lot of people have asked if we will see it discounted for the holidays and I’d say this is probably as good as it gets.

  • RMP

    Problem is, the market ultimately prices things. And if a product sells well without lowering the price, there’s little incentive to lower it. Even the good but old Asus C100PA sells for $257 on Amazon, even though it’s newer version, the C101PA, costs only $12 more.

    • 88cooper

      Best analogy I’ve seen on these kind of sites in a long time! Kudos, RMP!

  • Vito Sgotto

    For this price, you better up the RAM to at least 8GB. No worries… These companies will figure it out eventually.

  • Michael Kurtz

    BestBuy is matching Amazon’s $619 for the m5 model. But I agree it’s still too high.

  • Bostonstrong

    Just got an email from Staples and selling the m5 for $579. Question is the jump from m3 to m5 worth the extra $150? How big of a performance bump is it?

  • scott

    While the m5 is a nice upgrade, for this kind of money I would expect 8 gb of ram as well. This might be priced more fairly after the holiday period but even then without 8 gb of ram I’ll likely stay away.

    • I agree, I’m personally still waiting on that maxed out model, I currently am still using the original flip, but am going to need a bit more local storage, as well as hopefully more app compatibility, since it actually has a 16:9 screen ratio, compared to whatever ratio the original flip has.

      • scott

        The UK had a version with an m7, 8gb ram, and I believe a 128 gb ssd. It was pretty pricey ($800+) but with that profile, capable of serious computing. I am on a Dell 13 i5 touch with 8gb ram and a 512 gb ssd, so the only thing for me to move would be a convertible with similar power.

        • Yeah I saw some listings for that model for upwards of 1k, not sure if it was with an SSD though, thought it was emmc

          • At that point, you’re in Pixelbook territory, even though I prefer the design of the Asus personally

      • 88cooper

        Scott – What RAM did you get with your Flip?

        • Had to go with the 4gb option; 2 would have probably been too little, and it was only $30 more at the time (when I say original I mean c100 not c302, just clarifying)

    • Michael Kurtz

      U.S. shipping is free, as is pick-up in a Staples store.

