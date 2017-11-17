Chromebook Deals: Acer 14 For Work, ASUS C302 Flip And More

Black Friday is almost upon us but that doesn’t mean you have to wait until next week or wage through a sea of shoppers to score a great deal on a Chromebook. We’re here to share some great prices on awesome devices and they can be yours today.

Acer Chromebook 14 For Work

The Acer 14 for Work shares very little with its shiny cousins that are the Silver and Gold Acer Chromebook 14s. Apart from the 14″ Full HD display, the all-business “for Work” model comes with beefed up processor options and up to 8GB RAM. Designed for the Enterprise market, Acer now offers the Skylake-powered Chromebook 14 directly to consumers.

Acer is offering the Core i3 model of the Acer 14 for Work at the insanely low price of $389.99. That’s $210 off the normal retail price and it gets you 8GB RAM and 32GB of storage. With a bevy of ports including HDMI, USB type A and C and an SD card reader, the 14 for Work offers a little something for everyone, even the power-user.

Acer is also offering free shipping on all orders right now and they have a number of other Chrome devices discounted for the holidays.

Chromebook 14 for Work @ Acer

ASUS Chromebook Flip C302

We’ve had a lot of people asking if my favorite device of early 2017 will see more discounts on the upcoming Black Friday list. Honestly, I don’t know that I’d hold my breath. Priced at $499 MSRP, the current going rate for the formidable Chrome OS convertible is $429 on Amazon and that’s a heck of a deal.

Compared to the $500 you’ll pay for the Samsung Pro, I think the ASUS is worth every penny and more. Plus, you get double the storage of your average Chromebook.

Buy The ASUS C302 On Amazon

Lenovo Flex 11/N23 Yoga

I really can’t say enough great things about this little convertible. The MediaTek processor holds its own against the latest Apollo Lake devices at a fraction of the cost. The display is pleasant to view and the hardware is not only rugged but feels well put together.

These guys have been tough find as of late and have been seen going for above retail on a number of sites. Right now, Amazon has the N23 for only $237 and refurbished models of the Flex 11 for the ridiculously low price of $179.

If you’re looking for a first device for a youngster of maybe a cost-effective alternative for the classroom, this is my top-pick, hands down.

Buy The Lenovo N23 Yoga On Amazon

Buy The Lenovo Flex 11 (refurbished) On Amazon