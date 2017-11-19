NewsUpcomingReviewsUnboxingTips & TricksAppsChromebooksChromecastGoogle AssistantAbout

Chrome Unboxed - The Latest Chrome OS News

A Space for All Things Chrome

Save $100 On The Samsung Chromebook Pro And Plus Today!

By 3 Comments

by Gabriel Brangers
Filed under:


Well, it’s time for me to eat a little crow. When Samsung announced that they would be discounting the Samsung Chromebook Pro and Plus $100 for Black Friday I really thought they would be the only place to get the dynamic duo this cheap.

I was wrong

While Samsungs deals started today, it looks like they’ve passed the discounts on to Amazon as well. Right now, you can get the Samsung Pro or Plus discounted by $100 and have it here as early as Tuesday when you choose 1-day shipping.

You can pick up either Chromebooks or both at the links below and beat the Black Friday craziness.




There are only a few days left before the holiday shopping madness begins so make sure your bookmark our deals page to stay in the know. We’ll be posting all the sales we can find on Chromebooks, accessories and more.

  • jebear1

    It was a real shame that Samsung never released their Chromebooks in the UK or European markets. I imported mine from Amazon.com and use it as my main laptop. It isn’t perfect and I’ve been waiting patiently for Android Apps to get access to SD card storage, but overall I really like where Chrome is going. Windows is just so bloated and takes so much time to keep up to date. Can’t wait to see how the platform continues to develop.

    • I don’t think they will for the foreseeable future.. They announced back in 2014 they would withdraw the sales of laptops and Chromebooks in the European market. They are a profit-making company and they know their numbers… But of course, it’s very very sad for us Europeans. I will be hopefully buying the *likely* new detachable Chromebook from Samsung in the near future and will have to do so from Amazon.com and pay an extra 160-200$ for the shipping and import fees. Very sad indeed 🙁

      Plus, if you have any problem with that Chromebook you bought from Amazon.com, how would you activate your warranty without incurring in major costs?

  • Zach Mauch

    Still hoping for a Black Friday deal on the pixelbook, but it isn’t looking good. Considering I can get a pro for less than half the price I’m going to have a hard time saying no here.

    Also note that if Amazon charges tax in your state you can get the same deal at b&h tax free.