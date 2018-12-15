Deal Alert: The $749 Pixelbook Is Back, Everywhere

If you’re looking to score a great deal on a new Chromebook just in time for the holidays, now is the time. Just about every flagship device on the market is discounted at various retailers and now, the Pixelbook has jumped back on the bandwagon.

You can snag the Core i5/128GB model for the near-Black Friday price of $749 from Amazon, the Google Store and just about every other authorized #madebygoogle retailer at the moment.

It isn’t clear how long the sale will last but Google has been offering some hot deals on their stuff this week with some lasting a mere 24 hours. If you’ve been waiting for another deal on the Pixelbook, you might want to jump on this one.

If more power is on your wish list, you can still save over $325 on the Core i7 model and get 16GB of RAM and a half of a terabyte of storage.

