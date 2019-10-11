Deal Alert: $200 scores you this rugged, touchscreen Chromebook E3

If you look to refurbs or perhaps devices that are rocking three and four-year-old processors, it isn’t difficult to find a Chromebook for around $200. Now, if you’re in the market for a newer-generation Chromebook that has mil-spec durability and plenty of features, you’ll be lucky to get out the door under $400.

Thanks to Sector 5, you can get the best of both worlds for a very limited time. Regularly $349, these guys are having a flash sale that brings the Chromebook E3 down to the ridiculously low price of $199! That’s a savings of more than forty percent and you’ll get a rugged Chromebook that’s spill-resistant, drop-tested and chock full of great features. Check out the Sector 5 Chromebook E3:

Chrome OS

Intel N3450 quad-core processor (Apollo Lake)

4GB LPDDR4 RAM

32GB eMMC storage

11.6″ touch display 1366 x 768

180-degree fold-flat design

2 x USB-C, 2 x USB 3.0, MicroSD slot and 3.5mm audio jack

Reinforced, drop-tested chassis w/Spill-resistant keyboard

2.875 lbs

11.41” x 8.03” x 0.79”

Android and Linux apps out of the box

1-year limited warranty

Sector 5 has been rolling out a lot of deals as of late with the hopes of helping schools expand their Chromebook fleets while saving thousands of dollars. This latest deal, however, is a parents dream come true. If you’ve been trying to figure out what Chromebook is the best value for your little ones, the Chromebook E3 is the hands-down winner at $199. You can grab this incredible deal from now until 10/13 at midnight PST or while supplies last. Simply head to the link below and be sure to use the promo code “FLASH150” at checkout.

Sector 5 Chromebook E3 flash sale