Sector 5 launches more Chromebook bundles that can save schools thousands

Sector 5 is back with another money-saving bundle to help your school or business bolster your Chromebook ranks. The new package gives IT departments and administrators 30 Sector 5 E3 Chromebooks that are built to take a beating and will provide trustworthy performance for years to come.

With the “Ultimate Back to School Bundle,” Sector 5 will include 30 Chrome Management Licenses, GoGuardian software and a 30-Bay Anywhere Cart for storing, charging and transporting your Chromebooks. You’ll also get white-glove setup and they’ll hand-deliver anywhere in the U.S.

30-bay Anywhere Cart

This bundle would normally cost $14,000 but for a limited time, Sector 5 has knocked over five thousand dollars off of the retail price. Of course, qualifying institutions will be exempt from tax which makes this hands-down one of the most cost-effective ways to add a new fleet of Chrome OS devices to your classrooms or office space. There are only 22 of these bundles left and they’ll go fast. If your looking for the best place to spend some of you IT budget, this is it.

Sector 5 is still offering the 36-device Ultimate bundle as well and you can still grab the Sector 5 Chromebook E3 for the sale price of $269 if you’re simply looking for a rugged Chromebook for the kids or yourself. You can learn more about Sector 5’s deal at the link below.

Sector 5 Ultimate 30-Device Bundle