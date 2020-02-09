Get this Certified Refurbished Pixelbook for only $599 before they’re gone

Last week, we featured a deal on the Core i5, 8GB/256GB Pixelbook that wasn’t the bargain of the century but it was the best deal we’ve seen in months on Google’s aging flagship. While sharing that deal, I mentioned that I’d love to see the base Pixelbook into a price range somewhere around $699 given the fact that $999 will soon score you a next-generation device such as the Galaxy Chromebook or ASUS Flip C436. It looks like Best Buy has granted my wish – Sort of.

For months, the Geek Squad Certified Refurbished Pixelbook could be had for $699 and given the 90-day warranty that came with the Chromebook, it’s arguably a better deal than purchasing a new one at full pop. Today, however, the price of the refurbished Pixelbook at Best Buy has dropped to $599 and I’m fairly confident in saying I’d recommend this over a new one even at the current price of $879 on Amazon.

Pixelbook vs. Pixelbook Go

Hear me out on this one. First, the refurbished Pixelbook comes with 90-day parts and labor warranty which pretty much means they’ll just replace it if you have an issue within the three month period. If you’re going to have a problem with the device, chances are high it will happen sooner than later. Next, you can get aftermarket coverage for a refurbished laptop. It may take some shopping around but companies like Securranty offer extended warranties as well as accidental damage protection on renewed devices for as little as $65 for a $600 Chromebook. You can go all out and get a 4-year plan for $199.99 that covers just about everything except theft and natural disasters and only a $50 deductible.

That’s just one example of many but I hope you get my point. You can get this premium, still magnificent Chromebook for $400 less than the retail price of a new one, get extended coverage and still come out on top. That’s a deal worth taking a look at if you ask me. Anyway, there’s no telling how long Best Buy will keep this price on the Pixelbook so if you’ve been itching to get one, now is the time.

Certified Refurbished Pixelbook at Best Buy