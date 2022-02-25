Chrome will soon let you securely send passwords to others without needing to copy and paste them

As we pointed out earlier this week, Chrome’s password manager will now let you write notes for your passwords in order to better remember them or their purpose. Now, Google is adding yet another feature to it – the ability to send passwords to others right from the same screen.

First discovered by Leopeva64 on Twitter, a new “Send password” option will eventually appear in the vertical three dots “more” menu to the right of each password in Chrome. Although it exists in this image, it’s non-functional when clicked for now.

Ideally, this will enable users to share passwords with one another via secure encryption and with an official share menu or by inputting the recipient’s email address. This could sharply increase security compared to the standard “show password” and copy and paste method most people defer to date.

The image you see above is from a Chromium developer who is currently testing the implementation, so this is not an official rollout, just a visual demonstration. It may be a little while before we see it become generally available, but once it does, it could be a game-changer for many.

Please keep in mind that Chrome’s password manager is different from the Google Passwords website, and even though they house the same data for your account, they are not functionally identical. With that being said, I hope that this feature also comes to the web!