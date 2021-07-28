Chrome’s new screenshot tool will now let you edit your images post-capture

Thanks once again to Leopev64-2 on Reddit, we have new information about Chrome’s new built-in screenshot tool that we initially covered a few weeks ago. Basically, instead of being operating system-dependent, Chrome is finally building in its own screenshot tool that can be accessed via the top bar. Chromium Edge has had this for quite some time, and Google’s desire to follow suit shows that it’s a feature worth having.

Activating the screenshot tool allows you to drag your mouse over an area you’d like to capture (full screen captures likely on their way). Once you release your mouse, a new toast notification will pop up that gives you options for downloading and sharing the image along with a preview of it. However, a new ‘Edit’ button has recently appeared for this in-development feature that will allow you to modify said image prior to sharing it out to socials or downloading it locally or to your Drive.

[DesktopScreenshots] Add post capture dialog



Wire up the screenshot_flow to the screenshot item in the sharing hub. Add edit/share/download dialog that is shown after capture is complete. Chromium Repository

You can see from the image above what this process looks like. The screenshot is automatically copied to the clipboard regardless of what option you choose from the dialogue box, which is both expected and nice. Being as the Edit button does not currently work, we still aren’t sure what sort of editing options we may have for screenshots by the time the feature rolls out in full.

My guess is that you’ll be able to crop and rotate it, and perhaps mark it up in the same way that you can with the built-in media app on Chrome OS. Only time will tell, however. Leopeva64-2 has been on fire with these updates lately, and we’re grateful for the user’s dedication to keeping an eye on Chrome’s newest and most interesting features. Be sure to check them out on Reddit, and let us know in the comments whether or not such a tool would appeal to you or if you’re more likely to stick with operating system tools instead!