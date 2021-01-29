Chrome Remote Desktop gets a redesign complete with a dark theme

Chrome Remote Desktop is now rocking a dark theme toggle on the web! “Come to the Dark Side…we have cookies”. Okay, being serious for a moment, this is awesome! Last year, its app was pushed out in favor of the web app and now, it’s joining the fight against the bright light and saving your eyes. You can drag the slider left and right on the image below in order to compare the light versus dark design, but I can take a wild guess as to which you’ll likely use going forward.

Light vs. Dark Redesign

You’ll also notice that the web app now features some very Googley graphics and is completely overhauled in order to put it more in line with the approachability of their other services. Gone are the aging material layers in place of flat, simple designs with a splash of color. Google seems to be on a revamping kick over this past year, and I think it’s about time, personally.

If you’d like to try this out for yourself, just visit Chrome Remote Desktop’s web page using the button below and scroll all the way to the bottom to find the sun and moon icon near the right side. My guess is that Google will continue to add a light and dark mode toggle to more of their websites in alignment with the release of dark mode on Chrome OS. I wager that the next feature Remote Desktop will gain is a PWA install prompt in the Chrome Omnibox because Google is continually showing that they’re beyond ready to kill its “Android” apps in favor of progressive web apps.

Visit Chrome Remote Desktop