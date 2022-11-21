Chrome’s upcoming Power Bookmarks to receive a new ‘Visual view’ so you can find things faster

It may seem odd that I’m so infatuated with Chrome’s upcoming “Power Bookmarks” feature, as it’s just a rework to the overall design of a traditional system. However, I find that this redesign-in-development is exactly what Google should have done years ago. Instead of focusing all of its efforts on replacing Bookmarks – a tool that browser users have relied on for decades – it should have layered valuable information and interactions on top of them that could be toggled on or off at will based on the user’s preference.

Power Bookmarks seeks to do exactly that – with the exception that we aren’t sure if it will be toggleable yet. Still, fitting neatly into Chrome’s new Side Panel and providing separation between standard bookmarks, articles you want to read later and products from all across the web that you save, this feature is shaping up to be promising.

Most recently, we discussed how a new sorting method for Power Bookmarks was being implemented, allowing you to re-organize your data by date or by name in both ascending and descending order. Before that, Google started playing with price smart chips for saved products.

Now, as per Leopeva64 on Twitter, a more visual way to browse your bookmarks is in the works. Dubbed “Visual view” – something that almost sounds redundant but isn’t – the new view adds a larger left-aligned thumbnail to each bookmark. This should make it much easier to parse information at a glance. Of course, each thumbnail will be dynamically pulled from the webpage saved, giving each one a unique look.

You can always toggle back to ‘Compact view’ as well, which is the way you’ve always viewed bookmarks in Chrome. Once you have the Power (bookmarks) in your hands, you can select the filter at the top of the Side Panel and choose the view you want with just a few clicks. As of right now, we still have no official release date for this new and improved way of interacting with your Bookmarks, it’s rapidly gaining useful features, and I can’t wait to see what they add next!

Newsletter Signup