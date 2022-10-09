Chrome’s upcoming Power Bookmarks will append Google shopping price tracking chips

Chrome’s new “Power Bookmarks” feature undoubtedly has a long way to go before it’s fully rolled out to regular users, but it’s yet another interesting approach by Google to modernize your sacred bookmarks nonetheless. In his latest discovery, our friend Leopeva 64 on Twitter noticed that the previously discussed Google Shopping integration into Bookmarks is starting to take shape.

As you can see in the image below, the Chrome Side Panel in this visual test appends a green Google Shopping price tracking smart chip to the right side of a bookmark, allowing you to see when items of interest have been discounted. When it finally appears for normal browser users, only bookmarks for Google Shopping products will feature such a chip, naturally.

Add power bookmark chip



This adds the basic, non-interactive chip component, with the goal of ultimately moving both power_bookmark_row and power_bookmark_chip into cr_components once the Notes side panel implementation is ready to reuse them. Also adds a price tracking icon. Currently bookmarks_list is supplying dummy data, a follow-up will integrate with actual price tracking data as a first use case for the chip. Chromium Gerrit

Needless to say, Power Bookmarks will feature plenty of other tricks as well, but for now, this is a nice reminder that development on the tool is progressing appropriately. What I find most exciting is that while Google’s past efforts have sought to modify your bookmarks and how you use them, “Power Bookmarks” instead attempts to make your saved items more useful without transforming them into something you didn’t quite ask for. However, as I don’t really use bookmarks and am a fan of Collections, I’d love to hear your thoughts on whether this is a good or bad idea.

