Right side Chromebook speaker may crackle and distort with a bug that Google is fixing

A Chrome OS bug reported back in January indicates that several users have been affected by crackling and distorted audio from the right side speaker on their devices while playing audio from applications like Zoom, Youtube, or any other source.

According to Android Police who first reported on the bug, it’s occurring with many hardware brands and is not tied to any specific model, though it does seem to be more common on Volteer boards. On the issue tracker, many Acer Spin 713 users are chiming in as well, and while they’re returning their devices or exchanging them for replacements, it’s not fixing anything. This also confirms that it’s a software-related problem.

Same issue, on stable and beta channels, the issue still occurs after some time. A power cycle seems to fix it temporarily, but it doesn’t take long to return. I’ve tried a power wash too but the issue has returned. Issue Tracker Comment #12

Same issue here. Brand new Acer chromebook updated on second day and now crackling from right speaker. Assuming it is a chrome issue as it affecting different makes and models Issue Tracker Comment #14

I can confirm this on my Acer Spin 713. Have had the device for several months, and never had crackling initially. I can’t quite recall exactly when it first started, but it occurs with speaker output only (not continuous). Does not happen over bluetooth headphones. Given that it appeared 1-2 months after beginning use of the device, I suspect a software issue as do many others. Currently on Chrome OS 98. Issue Tracker Comment #28

Luckily, a Google developer replied just this past week regarding a fix for the strange problem stating that a possible cause has been identified. Apparently, the crackling sound is due to an audio driver and will be gone with the M98 update coming soon so long as the company verifies that it’s resolved before the push.

If you’re experiencing this in any capacity, let us know in the comments section. One user used an online tone generator, set it to a triangle-type wave, and dropped the Hz down between 20 and 80 to replicate the crackle, but it may just depend for you.