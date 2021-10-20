Chrome OS Beta Community will allow Google to directly inform testers of new features

The Chrome OS development team is looking for more impactful ways to get feedback from its beta testers and to share new updates with them. To do this, it’s launching the Chrome OS Beta Community, which is appropriately named. Tomorrow, on October 21, 2021, it will host a Youtube live event to break down the details and invite its first users. You can actually revisit this post then to watch it if you’d like.

On the Chromebook Help site, a Google Community Manager laid out the basics of the program. John Solomon, the Chrome OS Vice President, along with a few Chrome OS Product Managers will be taking to the screen to tell users more about how new updates will have official announcements tied to them going forward. Traditionally, Beta testers have had to poke around to see what was new or to learn to read the release notes for the code base – neither of which was time honoring or easy for the layperson.

Join us for the kick-off event for the Chrome OS Beta Community! You’ll hear from the Head of Chrome OS, John Solomon. Chrome OS Product Managers, as well as the Chrome OS Community Manager. Learn all about our new Beta Community and different ways that you can contribute to it. YouTube

From now on, however, it would seem that any new features or tools that the operating system will have available to toy with will be handed directly to you if you’re on Beta. This way, you’ll be able to spend less time hunting for them and more time providing feedback so they can be improved before being released to the public on Chrome OS Stable.

In addition to these aspects of the program, you’ll also be able to meet with the Chromebook team in order to share your insights on features that are still in development. It goes without saying that your discussions could directly impact the future of the OS.

To join the Chromebook Beta community, you’ll have to be accepted into the Product Expert Program. First, visit the program’s sign-up page on your device, choose “Chromebook” under the product category, choose your language, and then follow the on-screen instructions to finish up. Then, follow up by chatting with other Beta users and the Chromebook team itself over on the Beta Community Forum. You can answer questions, earn badges and perks, and more all from one centralized location.